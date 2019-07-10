New Vanderburgh County Circuit Court sworn in

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new magistrate has been sworn into the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.
Gary Schutte, who was sworn in Wednesday, says he’s excited to start his new role.
He is an Evansville native and worked in the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office for 15 years. A majority of those years were as chief deputy.
“It’s a really cool experience,” Magistrate Schutte explained. “As a lawyer, at least to me, I always aspired to take this role. And to have the opportunity to enter into it is very humbling.”
After he was sworn in, Magistrate Schutte was given his robe in a robing ceremony.
