New development in plans to annex Daviess Co. schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commission approved the plans to annex several Daviess County schools in June, but Tuesday night, the commission is voting to repeal those decisions.
The commission voted Tuesday night to repeal the annexation of those nine properties.
We don’t know exactly how the county schools and the city commission came to this agreement after the vote back in June which seemed to be a closed door.
Many teachers and school employees came to the last meeting, voicing their concern over the hike in occupational tax.
The county’s tax is .35 percent and the city’s tax is 1.78 percent. However, the county just voted to increase its tax to one percent by 2021.
Neither party was available to speak before Tuesday night’s meeting, but Matt Robbins, the superintendent, did release a statement saying in part that they are pleased that both parties were able to reach this positive outcome.
