Neighborhood Watch: OPD seeking info on robbery, theft suspects

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for the people who robbed a convenience store on Tuesday.
It happened just before 11 p.m. at the Quicky Mart on Crabtree Avenue.
Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, came into the store and demanded cash. According to police, the man indicated he had a weapon, but didn’t show one.
OPD released photos of the suspects, which showed the man had a large tattoo on his arm and one on his leg.
If you recognize either suspect, call Owensboro Police or the anonymous crime stoppers hotline.
Someone shot into a house in Owensboro last night.
OPD says it happened in the 4100 block of Silent Doe Crossing. The house was damaged, but no one was hurt.
If you know anything about this, call Owensboro Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper.
Tattoos are showing up in lots of surveillance videos lately.
The Owensboro Police Department hopes someone will recognize this man’s tattoo:
It’s looks like an ace of spades on this right forearm.
If you know who this is, call Owensboro police or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.