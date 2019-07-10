Missing man with Alzheimer’s has been found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - UPDATE: Police say Gray has been found and is being reunited with his family. 7/10/19
The Owensboro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing 65-year-old with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Steven E. Gray was last seen in a blue Toyota Yaris with his dog. He used to live in Hawesville and was found last time he went missing in Henderson.
He has long white hair and a long white beard.
Gray is 5′10″ and 160 pounds.
If you have any information on where he might be call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888.
