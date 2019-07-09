Missing Louisiana woman found on a beach nearly 1,700 miles from home

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - A missing Bienville Parish woman has been found nearly 1,700 miles from home.
Jennifer Runge, of Ringgold, went missing less than three weeks shy of her 48th birthday.
Ringgold police report that she was found about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on Will Rogers State Beach at Santa Monica, Calif.
“She walked up to a city worker on the beach and said she was lost and having chest pains,” Ringgold Police Chief Freddie Peterson told KSLA News 12.
Runge also appeared to be dehydrated and delirious when she was taken to a hospital, he added.
“Thank you for your cooperation and prompt assistance in this matter. The family is grateful as well.”
Authorities have released no details about how she got to California.
“We have not been able to locate the van; so that is still missing,” Peterson said.
Runge’s husband told authorities she last was seen the morning of July 3. She left the house about 6 a.m. that date.
No foul play was suspected, but Runge requires medication for treatment of diabetes, Peterson told KSLA News 12 on Sunday.
Runge left in a white 2005 four-door Chrysler mini van bearing Louisiana license plate 926CLD, the police chief added.
