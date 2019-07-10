Less humid weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening and throughout the night. Temperatures will remain rather warm overnight, only falling into the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
A few showers may linger into Thursday, mainly over the southeastern half of the Tri-State, as a cold front pushes through our region. That cold front will also usher in some cooler and less humid air. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Thursday under mostly sunny skies, and heat index values will be in the lower 90s.
Friday will be even more comfortable with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s with heat index values in the upper 80s.
The sunny skies will continue into the weekend, but our winds will shift, and muggy air will start to flow back into the Tri-State from the south. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, but heat index values will climb into the mid to upper 90s Saturday and upper 90s to near 100° Sunday.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the forecast for early next week. A tropical depression is expected to form later today or Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico then strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward the Louisiana and upper Texas coast this weekend.
That storm will quickly weaken back to a tropical depression once it hits land, but the remnants of that storm are expected to track to our west over Missouri Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on the exact track and size of that storm, some of that rain could affect the Tri-State, but it is still too early to tell for sure.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.