Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour stops in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young athletes hit the court with basketball legends on Wednesday.
The Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour stopped at the C.K. Newsome Center. It’s a free basketball clinic hosted by the Indiana Pacers and Jr. Pacers program.
Kids learned the fundamentals of basketball and the importance of sportsmanship.
Pacers ABA legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman ran the camp. He says he loves to help kids reach their potential.
“I’m always pleased to see the smile on the kids face after they’ve accomplished something," Hillman explained. "When they’ve come in here, they couldn’t do it. Now what we try to do is tell them that there’s no such thing as “I can’t.” You might not be able to that right now, but if you want it enough, and you’re willing to work at it, you can accomplish this.”
Other Pacers greats including Dave Robisch, Billy Keller, and Scot Pollard also stopped by the camp.
