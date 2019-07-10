Blessing Box designed to help families in need

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Germantown Park has some help for families: the “blessing box.”
On Wednesday they cut the ribbon for the project.
The Chamber of Young Professionals (CYP) organized the box. It’s intended for families in need so they can pick up canned goods and toiletries at any time of the day.
CYP is hoping to expand the program into other parks as well.
Organizers say it’s a small thing, but it goes a long way.3
“I think all of us have had a time in our life where we were struggling in one way or another," Jaclyn Graves, CYP, explains. "When you think about how terrifying it is to be struggling for food, especially if you have a family, it really is a scary situation.”
If you’d like to help out and donate, feel free to stock the blessing box right at the park or drop it by First Christian Church.
