On Alert: Heat Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Hot temperatures coupled with high humidity will surge the heat index to 100 to 106 this afternoon. Due to the Heat Advisory, drink plenty of water…stay inside in an air-conditioned room…limit sun exposure…and check on relatives and friends.
Today will bring hottest day of the year to date with temps ascending into the low to mid-90’s. Sun early then partly sunny along with scattered thunderstorms during peak heating. At this writing, the severe weather threat will set-up to the north of the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across southeast Illinois.
Bright skies on Thursday and less humid with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.
This weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. Our winds will shift and bring hot and humid air up from the south as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will surge into lower 90′s both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 95 to 100 during the afternoon and early evening.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.