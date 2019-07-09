Family of boy who fell in well thank first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department held a news conference along with the family of the little boy who fell in a well on July 4.
The five-year-old boy, Leo, fell down the pipe near the parking lot of One Life Church while his family was watching fireworks.
Fire officials say he fell nearly 30 feet, and they had to be creative to pull him from the narrow opening.
It took about an hour, but after using a swing seat from a nearby park, Leo was pulled to safety.
“It’s like time stopped," said Leo’s father.
Joseph Payton was at the news conference. He’ll have live reports tonight on 14 News.
The lid to the opening has now been welded shut.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.