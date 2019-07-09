8,000 visitors set to visit Evansville for USSSA Fastpitch Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to welcome more than 8,000 visitors and 200+ teams from 8 different states to our region for the USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals one week from today. Thousands of USSSA softball players will join together for this week long tournament.
Deaconess Sports Park will be the primary competition venue – play will also be scheduled at Boonville Softball Fields, Vann Road Park Fields in Newburgh and Newman Park in Henderson, KY. More than 20 fields in total are necessary to determine the national champions in the 8 & under, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age divisions.
The World Series will kick off with a red, white and blue themed parade down Main Street for its Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 PM. The parade will be led by two police squad cars, the Boom Squad, and the Evansville Otterbelles. It will lead into the Ford Center for an Evansville welcome from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. Immediately following, teams will be invited to a Block Party on Main Street for local food trucks, inflatables, pedicabs, DJ McNaughty and plenty of more fun.
The first round of games starts at 8 AM on Wednesday, July 17th at all complex locations. The tournament is a 5-game guarantee with each team playing at least 3 pool games and 2 tournament games for a double elimination.
We would like to thank Sports Indiana for their partnership in making this event successful, and their dedication to growing sports tourism in Indiana.
Courtesy: Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau
