8,000 visitors set to visit Evansville for USSSA Fastpitch Nationals

The World Series will kick off with a red, white and blue themed parade down Main Street for its Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 PM. The parade will be led by two police squad cars, the Boom Squad, and the Evansville Otterbelles. It will lead into the Ford Center for an Evansville welcome from Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. Immediately following, teams will be invited to a Block Party on Main Street for local food trucks, inflatables, pedicabs, DJ McNaughty and plenty of more fun.