Seven Owensboro businesses broken into over last few weeks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the last few weekends, six salons and a boutique have been broken into.
Surveillance video at Lavish Hair Studio shows a suspect taking money and a printer, thankfully there was only a small amount of cash in the drawer.
“There aren’t high quantities of cash typically found in a salon," Laura Adams the owner of Lavish Hair Studio said.
Adams says she’s already looking to increase her security.
“I’ve spent the last two days since I’ve been back looking at security systems, motion sensors, not just the door sensors," Adams said. "We’re looking at an actual alarm system that will immediately contact law enforcement.”
That’s what Visions Salon & Spa has. They upped their security after a break-in last year. That saved their business this time around.
“But with the alarm system, they knew right at the time it happened and then the police were alerted, they were alerted. Dodged a bullet," Paula Hayden the owner of the building Visions is in said.
Over at Studio Slant, police say the suspect got away with more than $1,200.
Police believe all of these crimes are connected. They’re now warning small businesses to watch what stays in stores overnight.
“Take any cash, electronics, those kind of things, don’t leave those out," Officer Andrew Bogges with the Owensboro Police Department said. "Not only don’t leave them visible, but don’t leave them in the business at all.”
Now, business owners like Adams are committed to keeping their employees safe.
“We always enjoyed a safe place to work too," Adams said. "And we look forward to coming in here and having a nice salon to work at without busted glass. And having that security that we’re safe here.”
