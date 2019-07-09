Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A short police chase just ended around 6:15 a.m. in Evansville.
Dispatchers confirm is started in the 900 block of South Garvin and ended at Harlan and Lincoln.
Police tell us Alexander Schnarre was taken into custody.
An EPD cruiser was hit at the start of the chase. The damage appears to be minimal.
Schnarre is facing a long list of charges including battery, resisting law enforcement, escaping home detention, marijuana possession, reckless driving, hit and run, and petition to revoke probation.
