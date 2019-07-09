2 new school resource officers sworn in at EVSC meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are two new men devoted to protecting students in the EVSC.
David Hall and Kareem Neighbors were sworn in Monday night and will serve as school resource officers in the district.
They’ll start fall 2019 and be in schools for the upcoming school year.
The EVSC board also unanimously approved increasing school lunch prices for the upcoming school year.
The increase will only affect students who are not categorized under free or reduced lunch.
