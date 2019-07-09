New residential grant to help improve historic Newburgh district homes

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new grant is coming to the city of Newburgh to help improve historic district homes.
Phillip Fields has lived on Jennings Street for 29 years. He says he loves his historical home, but something always needs to be repaired.
“A couple of years ago, I painted the front of the house, most of its porch, and then we’re painting the back now. We’re almost done,” said Fields.
Phillip is excited that the town is looking to help others with homes just like his.
According to Indiana Landmarks, the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grant Program will focus on investing in the four new historic residential areas in Newburgh.
It creates matching grants for homeowners who wish to do work on the outside of their homes, including painting, clapboard repairs and restoring wooden windows.
“Oh I think that’s good, it’s in their interest to of course. You know, everybody helping everybody is the name of the game,” said Fields.
Right now, the grant is just for the homeowner, but business owners hope maybe one day they too will benefit.
The Newburgh Historic Preservation Commission hopes to use this grant to show that they not only care about the district downtown but all the historic districts that make Newburgh so special.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.