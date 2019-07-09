Neighborhood Watch: EPD make arrest in armed robbery investigation, EPD trying find two in theft investigation

Neighborhood Watch: EPD make arrest in armed robbery investigation
By Randy Moore | July 9, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 5:09 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested a suspect in the armed robbery at Circle K we told you about Monday.

EPD says the gas station on South Kentucky Avenue was robbed at 3:30 Monday morning.

29-year-old Darion Cartwright was arrested without incident Tuesday after a standoff with officers in the 2600 block of Sterling Drive.

Darion Cartwright, 29. Source: Vanderburgh County Jail.
Cartwright is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon by felon and theft.

---------------------------

Evansville police are also trying to identify two people in connection to a theft investigation.

EPD says a woman reported her stolen credit card was used to make a $4,000 purchase at a local retail store.

These store surveillance images captured a man believed to have used the stolen card and a woman was with him.

Source: Evansville Police Department Facebook page
If you recognize either of them, call EPD at 812-436-7896 or the WeTip Hotline.

