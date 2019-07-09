Lloyd Expressway work to last until June 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roadwork is being done on the Lloyd Expressway in both directions between Green River Rd. and just east of Interstate 69.
INDOT tells 14 News they are working on repairing and patching concrete joints on the road.
Lane restrictions are in place. Our cameras found traffic backed up during the morning commute Tuesday.
INDOT spokespersons Jason Tiller says the project will last until June 2020.
Northbound I-69 also has work being done to it. Tiller says this is part of an ongoing project that has been going on for a few years.
