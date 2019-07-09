Hot & humid with scattered storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Wednesday may be the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year. High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel like about 100°.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front works its way toward the Tri-State. An isolated strong storm is possible, but it looks like the severe weather threat will stay to our north.
That cold front will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday night, and most of the rain will taper off by Thursday morning. That front will also usher in slightly cooler and less humid air from the north for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our winds will shift as we head into the weekend and push muggy, southern air back into the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday, but heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and around 100° Sunday.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the forecast for early next week. Right now, it looks like a tropical system may form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days, and the remnants of that system could reach the Tri-State by Tuesday of next week, but that could easily change, so keep checking back for more updates.
