EPD welcomes 14 new officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a big day for the Evansville Police Department. 14 new officers were sworn in and received their badges, but now they face a year of rigorous training and learning awaits.
“There is going to be days when they come home and they’ve had to fight somebody in training, days when they come home and they’ve been pepper sprayed, days when they come home and they’d had a taser used on them,” said Chief of Police Billy Bolin.
This group knows the challenges that lie ahead of them. People like Officer Travion Carr were chosen because they will do whatever it takes to protect the city.
“I grew up in a single parent household with my mom and just looking down at this badge knowing now that I have a whole city that I can take care of and look out for and protect them. It’s a lot to think about right now,” said Carr.
Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin says this is an especially turbulent time for new members, with law enforcement under increased scrutiny.
“This isn’t just a job, it is a profession that we are proud of. To do it at this time, you’ve got to remind yourself on a daily basis that ‘I wanted this,’” said Bolin.
Officer Carr is confident in who he is, and he believes it will help him impact the community.
“I knew that I was more social. I like to meet new people, getting out in the neighborhoods and communities. Meeting the older generation as well as the new generation, I just feel that’s more of a positive impact for my life," said Carr.
