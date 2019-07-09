Dry Weather Streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finally emptied the rain bucket and ushered in a much needed drier weather pattern which started on Sunday. This means less rain and slow moving thunderstorms. However, expect typical July heat and humidity most of this week. Mostly sunny today with a few clouds late morning and during the afternoon. High temps will touch 90-degrees with a heat index in the mid-90’s.
Wednesday will bring hotter weather in the lower 90′s and heat index values 96 to near 100°. Sun early to partly sunny along with scattered thunderstorms during peak heating. At this writing, the severe weather threat will set-up to the north of the area. Bright skies on Thursday and less humid with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.
