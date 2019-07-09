D-Patrick Honda donates to Boys and Girls Club of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is getting help for upcoming projects thanks to D-Patrick Honda who donated $1,500 to the club as part of their Honda Helping Kids campaign.
The club says they are very thankful for the donation and the money will go a long way into helping their cause.
“During the summer months, we really increase our daily attendance with over 200 kids. So, this is going to enable us to help pay for some of these upcoming trips that we have, healthy snacks for the kids, and just to ensure that our programs are ongoing until school starts in early August,” said Shanna Groeninger with the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville.
Honda Helping Kids donates to a different local non-profit every month.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.