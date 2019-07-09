Court rules Isaiah Hagan convictions violated double jeopardy rules, sentence not changed

By Jill Lyman | July 9, 2019 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 4:38 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has made a ruling in the Isaiah Hagan case.

He’s the man convicted of of killing Halee Rathgeber.

Her body was found in a Warrick County soccer field in April 2017.

Hagan argued three points in an appeal. The court did not agree with those points, but did find that three of the convictions relied on the same evidence.

The court says that violates the principals of double jeopardy.

Read the full ruling here.

The court says that since Hagan agreed to a fixed sentence of 60 years, this ruling will not affect his sentence.

Halee Rathgeber
