Court rules Isaiah Hagan convictions violated double jeopardy rules, sentence not changed

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has made a ruling in the Isaiah Hagan case.
Her body was found in a Warrick County soccer field in April 2017.
Hagan argued three points in an appeal. The court did not agree with those points, but did find that three of the convictions relied on the same evidence.
The court says that violates the principals of double jeopardy.
The court says that since Hagan agreed to a fixed sentence of 60 years, this ruling will not affect his sentence.
