Woman recalls night 5-year-old boy got stuck in well pipe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman recalled that scary rescue after a child fell down a pipe in Evansville on the Fourth of July.
Jasmine Jochim says she was ready and willing to do whatever it took to save that boy’s life.
On July Fourth, 5-year-old Leo was watching fireworks when he fell into an old well pipe. It was scary for Leo and his family, but also for the community who watched it all happen.
Jasmine and her family stood around for over an hour, silently waiting to see if Leo was going to be okay.
“I knew that there was water down there, so I was scared that he wasn’t able to hold himself up, and that he would drown," said Jasmine. “The more time that went by the more scared I got.”
Jessica watched as first responders tried everything they could do get to Leo out, but with no luck, she thought about offering her help.
“They had never tried to put a female down the hole. I thought, well, maybe they could pick someone small from the crowd and put the harness on them and see if they could reach him,” said Jasmine.
Just as soon as she thought of volunteering, the rescue was made.
“I seen that he was alive and alert when he was pulled out and I started crying,” said Jasmine.
It was an experience Jessica will never forget and she knows Leo won’t either.
