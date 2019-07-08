Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions on Covert Ave. in place for 8 weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is starting work on a sewer along Covert Avenue, between Vann Avenue and Green River Road, that require road restrictions. Those restrictions could be starting now.
Officials say the contractor will start near the entrance to McGary Middle School at S. Walnut Lane and move east toward Green River Road.
During Phase 1, traffic on Covert Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction east of Vann Avenue, from S. Walnut Lane to just east of Burdette Avenue.
All side road traffic approaching Covert Avenue through active work zones will be required to turn right-only. The work for phase one should last about four weeks, weather permitting.
During Phase 2, traffic on Covert Avenue will again be restricted to one lane in each direction from just east of Burdette Avenue to Green River Road.
All side road traffic approaching Covert Avenue through active work zones will again be required to turn right-only.
The intersection restriction at Green River Road is expected to last up to three days. All of phase two should also take four weeks, weather permitting.
