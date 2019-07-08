1 person dead, another with life-threatening injuries after Sun. morning crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter after a Sunday morning crash on SR 161, according to the Spencer County Coroner’s Office.
Just after 7:00 Sunday morning, Spencer County Dispatch says they received a call reporting a vehicle crash on SR 161 just South of County Road 300 South involving two vehicles.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the crash and authorities say one person was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Death notifications have been made but the name hasn’t been released at this time.
Spencer County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.