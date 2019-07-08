Otters add ‘90s Night to 2019 Promotional Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -As part of the Evansville Otters’ 25th anniversary season celebration, the Otters will host a 90s Night on Saturday, July 27.
The 90s theme night will feature a slime giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages 14 and under.
Fans are encouraged to wear their best 90s outfit or costume. There will be a prize for best dressed.
There will be a special pregame dance performance as kids ages 5-12 can register and participate in an Otterbelle Dance Clinic that morning. Then the final routine will be performed on-field as part of the pregame ceremonies.
The ballpark will feature 90s-themed music all night long.
Plus, there will be a special presentation of your Evansville Otters in a 90s-themed music video.
90s Night is sponsored by Gray Loon Marketing, who is also celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.
The night will also be partnered with A.R.G and Young and Established.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.