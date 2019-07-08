Neighborhood Watch: EPD investigating armed robbery, EPD looking for missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery.
EPD says is happened at the Circle K gas station on South Kentucky Avenue at 3:30 Monday morning.
In the images below you can see a hooded suspect in a white t-shirt. There’s a close-up of the suspect showing a revolver style handgun and a tattooed right arm.
If you recognize this person, call EPD at 812-436-7896 or the WeTip hotline.
---------------------------
Evansville Police want some help finding Michael Kidder.
Police say he moved out of a relative’s house and has not been in contact with family since then.
He is not believed to be in danger, but he has not been seen since May.
Kidder is 39-years-old. He is 6′4″ and 200 pounds.
Contact police is you know where he is.
---------------------------
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham is recognizing two deputies for their life-saving efforts.
Deputy Jacob Meliff rescued an unconscious man who had been working on a metal barn roof by administering CPR.
Deputy Allen Middleton saved a life by administering narcan to a woman who had overdosed on heroin.
Sheriff Latham said it’s important to recognize these deputies for their unselfish acts while placing themselves in harms way to protect others.
