Mostly dry & hot weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°.
There will be a few clouds in the sky Tuesday, but plenty of sunshine will still make it through. Temperatures will top out around 90°, but it will feel like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
Wednesday will be one of the hottest days of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies, but the heat index values will reach into the upper 90s or possibly even triple digits.
Wednesday is also our best chance of rain this week as a warm front will swing through the Tri-State that morning followed by a cold front that evening. An isolated strong storm is possible, but it looks like the severe weather threat will stay to our north and west.
Some of that rain could linger over into Thursday, but we will see clearing skies and lower humidity for the end of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and the heat index values will only be a couple degrees higher.
Our winds will shift and bring hot and humid air up from the south as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s to near 100° Sunday. The good news is that aside from a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon, the weekend looks dry.
