Mid-States Regional Development Authority announced study for new corridor project

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority announced they're starting an environmental impact study for what's called the Mid-States Corridor project.
The project would connect Spencer and Dubois Counties to Interstate 69.
It would start at the William Natcher Bridge near Rockport, and then follow State Route 231 through Spencer County and north through Dubois County. It would make the connection to I-69 either directly or through State Road 37.
Chairman of the Development Authority Mark Schroeder says in places like Jasper, the challenge is infrastructure.
“The Mid-State Corridor, as its envisioned,” says Schroeder. “It would actually, it will pull traffic we believe, from I-65, from Nashville to Bowling Green, and then eventually place it on I-69 as it continues north to Indianapolis.”
The impact study is also locally funded, split between many local governments and local businesses.
“The reason we have that local support is because it’s about quality of life, it’s about access, it’s about safety, and it’s about economic growth,” says Schroeder.
The growth of this new road will have to wait until the final federal approval of the corridor. Approval is expected in 2021.
