Man arrested in Ohio Co. facing multiple sex crime charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is in jail facing multiple sex crime charges.
30-year-old Ramero Perez-Lopez was arrested Sunday by Sheriff’s deputies.
According to court documents, Lopez hid in the back of someone’s van in May 2018 and then held a knife to that person’s throat. That’s when authorities say he told the victim to drive to Oldham Park. That’s where he is accused of assaulting the victim.
The victim tried honking the horn and screaming for help but Lopez got away. He’s charged with assault and kidnapping in that case.
Lopez is also facing charges for a December 2018 case including rape, child sex abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
His bond is set at $250 thousand.
