KY man arrested on several charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.

Nortonville, Ky. (WFIE) - A Princeton, Kentucky, man was arrested Sunday night in Nortonville.
Kentucky State Police say they got a call about a car speeding and driving recklessly on I-69.
Troopers say they spotted the car, and witnessed the reckless driving.
During a traffic stop, troopers say they noticed 22-year-old Logan Ennis appeared to be under the influence.
They say drug paraphernalia was found on Ennis, and inside his car, troopers say they found prescription pills and suspected methamphetamine.
Logan Ennis was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
He’s charged with the following:
- Reckless Driving
- Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence Alcohol/Drugs/ETC. .08 -3rd Offense
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
- Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense
- Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified
