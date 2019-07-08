Business owner starts petition to keep jail out of downtown Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Business owner in Jasper is working to keep a possible new jail out of the downtown area.
This is after a Dubois County study to find the best location for a new jail.
One of the two options is to put the jail where the Old National Bank building sits on Sixth Street, just east of the downtown square.
14 News previously reported that if this location was selected, the existing bank building would be turned into office space, while they build two other buildings, one for jail beds and one for a parking garage.
Maureen Braun, owner of Finishing Touches in downtown Jasper, started a petition against the jail coming downtown.
Braun says if the jail moves into that space, she's concerned about how safe people will feel shopping and doing business downtown.
“I think it’s, for me, more of a feeling that we want to have for the community,” says Braun. “Of a very safe walkability, riding your bikes, you know. But when you drive by a jail, naturally you’re going to go ‘oh.’ It doesn’t give you that secure feeling, and it’s in a residential area there.”
The petition already has several other signatures from area business owners. Braun says she will work to get more signatures this week and present the petition to the county commissioners before their next meeting on Monday.
