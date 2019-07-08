A Break In The Rainy Pattern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finally transition into a much needed drier weather pattern which started on Sunday. This means less slow moving thunderstorms and rain this week. However, expect typical July heat and humidity most of this week. Mostly sunny today with a few clouds along with a scattered shower during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80's with a lower heat index in the lower 90's.
This will carry over into Tuesday as with temperatures in the upper 80′s to near 90° and heat index values in the low to mid-90′s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will bring hotter weather in the lower 90′s and heat index values 96 to near 100°. Partly sunny along with scattered showers and storms during peak heating. At this writing, the severe weather threat will set-up to the north of the area.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.