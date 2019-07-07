USWNT wins FIFA Women’s World Cup over Netherlands

By Jared Goffinet | July 7, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 12:08 PM

LYON, France. (WFIE) - It’s back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) after defeating the Netherlands on Sunday.

A 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands gave the USWNT its fourth World Cup title and second consecutive.

[More from the AP: US wins 2-0 in World Cup final]

Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick goal in the 62′ gave the US a 1-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, the USWNT would tack on another goal with a strike from the left foot of Rose Lavelle.

The only other country to win back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles was Germany in 2003 and 2007.

