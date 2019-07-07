Local soccer fans enjoy US team World Cup victory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United States won their fourth Women’s World Cup title as fans watched across the country.
Inside Doc’s Sports Bar in Evansville, the reaction of the American Outlaws said it all. For people like Michael Fauerbach, this championship is a big deal.
“It’s amazing. I don’t know how else to put it! It’s just awesome,” said Fauerbach, president of the American Outlaws.
The fans at Doc’s Sports Bar lived and died with every shot, every pass and every goal but for many who watched the U.S. capture its fourth World Cup trophy, this championship means a little more.
“As a woman, being able to come here and enjoy it, because you don’t get as much as men’s teams, we don’t really have the support, but for this, it was amazing to have that feeling,” said Kelley Kyle.
With the U.S. leading 2-0 late in the game, the hardcore fans still weren’t comfortable. They’ll tell you it’s the most dangerous score in soccer.
“I mean we were all just biting our nails at that point. So we were definitely sweating it, but as we got to the last 10 minutes usually that tension goes away so we were loving it at that point,” said Fauerbach.
When the final whistle blew, everyone could relax. Fauerbach says that days like Sunday are huge for the growth of the sport and it can only get better.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.