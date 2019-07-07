Lions Club of Mt. Vernon hope to raise money for future fireworks

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lions Club in Mt. Vernon told 14 News about their concerns about funding for future fireworks.
The club has put on a fireworks show every year since the 1960′s and Saturday they drew in a crowd with hopes to raise money for future shows.
The Fourth of July fireworks show is a Mt. Vernon tradition that some people look forward to every year. However, as the years have gone by it’s getting harder for the Lions Club to keep the tradition going.
Community organizations, like the Sons of the American Legion, are stepping up to help the firework shows coming each year. The Sons of American Legion are donating the proceeds from their Saturday raffle to the Lions Club.
“It’ll be real sad if they can’t raise enough money to have fireworks next year a lot of kids depend on it," said Ray Goodman.
The hard work won’t stop after the raffle. The Lions Club is still looking for new members and donations so they can continue to put smiles on faces every Fourth of July.
