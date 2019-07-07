ISP SGT: troopers make 2 DUI arrests early Sun.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police troopers made a pair of DUI arrests early Sunday.
According to ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle, a trooper stopped a 31-year-old driver from Evansville for an unsafe lane movement near First and Morgan Avenue. Sgt. Ringle said in his tweet, the driver was under the influence of amphetamines and marijuana.
Also in the early morning hours on Sunday, another ISP trooper stopped a driver after running a red light on US-41 near Rusher Creek. Sgt. Ringle’s tweet says the 30-year-old driver was arrested for DUI.
The 30-year-old was from Elsmere, Kentucky, according to Sgt. Ringle.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.