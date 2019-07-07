ISP: driver going down wrong lanes of I-64 hits trooper’s car

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a 52-year-old woman was arrested late Saturday after she hit a trooper’s car while she drove on the wrong side of the road.
According to the ISP news release, Angela Ayer, 52, of Dale, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Lynnville around 11:30 p.m. A trooper found Ayer and turned on his emergency lights and siren, but she did not pull over, ISP says.
The news release says the trooper began driving in the eastbound lanes to warn others of the wrong way driver. ISP says moments after that Ayer hit the trooper’s car.
Ayer, according to ISP, had a BAC of .23 percent.
She is currently being held on bond in the Warrick County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated.
ISP says the trooper involved in the crash was not injured.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.