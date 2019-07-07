Heat and humidity continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is less rain in the forecast this week, but there is still plenty of heat and humidity on tap.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Much like Sunday, Monday will be mainly sunny with a few clouds mixed in. A stray shower may pop up in the afternoon, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s but will feel like the low 90s due to the humidity.
Tuesday will be a very typical July day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will probably be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100° in some locations. We will also see a few more clouds Wednesday, and scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Some of that rain could continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Behind that front, our skies will clear and we will see a slight dip in the heat and humidity, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s.
