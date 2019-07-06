Drier weather on the way, summertime heat continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly before midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but it will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.
Our skies will be mainly sunny with a few clouds mixed in Monday and Tuesday, but both days look dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday and upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100°. Our next best chance of rain also arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening, and some of that rain could linger over into Thursday as well.
Behind the cold front bringing us that rain, we will see a slight dip in the heat and humidity for the end of the week, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s.
