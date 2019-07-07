Sgt: deceased person pulled from water after being found by officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us police and emergency crews were at a location along Pigeon Creek where a person was found in the water.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, crews were at the Ohio Street bridge of Pigeon Creek. Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, an EPD sergeant there told us an officer patrolling the area noticed the person in the water.
That sergeant there also told us the person is deceased.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
