Warrick Co. family breaks ground on new Habitat for Humanity home

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One Warrick County family is a step closer to building their new home.
Michaele Haywood and her daughter Madison broke ground on their Habitat home Saturday morning.
The construction for the home was supposed to start two months ago but was delayed because of rainy weather and several drainage issues.
Habitat hopes to start construction in the next couple of weeks. Refuge Christian Church, The Two-Ten Footwear Foundation, Footwear Cares Foundation and Shoe Carnival are all volunteering to help build the home.
The family says they are excited to get the ball rolling on their new home.
“This day means so much to me. I’ve never in my life owned a house. So this is awesome. I have an opportunity through Habitat to own a house. I’m 53-years-old and always lived in apartments or rental houses. And now I’m going to have something that’s my own,” said Michaele Haywood.
However, because of drainage issues, the project is now $20,000 over budget.
If you would like to donate to Habitat visit the Warrick County Habitat for Humanity website.
