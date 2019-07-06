River Kitty Cat Cafe celebrates adoption milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a major milestone for River Kitty Cat Cafe on Main Street in downtown on Friday.
The cafe celebrated its 300th cat adoption in partnership with the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS). This accomplishment comes just shy of their second anniversary.
The adopted cat was a little orange and white kitten named Morley, who went home with his new family Friday.
In 2018, for the first time in VHS history, they did not have to euthanize any cats for lack of space.
A big reason for that is River City Cat Cafe.
“The adoption rate here is successful, it’s really successful. Arguably more successful than the shelter is because this is such a tranquil, relaxing environment," said Amanda Coburn, of VHS. "People enjoy coming here and they enjoy adopting from here, which really helps us out a lot.”
Morley was originally surrendered to the VHS in May along with his mother Brynn, who is still up for adoption.
