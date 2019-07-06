Investigation underway after victim suffers gunshot wound

DALE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting happened early Saturday in Dale, the Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the news release from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday near the area of County Road 225 E. in Dale.
The Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. We are told by officials the victim is in stable, but critical condition.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
