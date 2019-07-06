Evansville Parks Department hosts 3rd ‘Splash into Summer’ event this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department hosted its third “Splash into Summer” pool cookout of the summer at Rochelle-Landers Pool Saturday afternoon.
Pool goers received a free grilled meal with their price of admission.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Parks and Recreation board members were on hand to give out the food.
Pool employees hope that these cookouts show appreciation to the families that come out and swim.
“We have kids that come every day. And to show that the community is really invested in those kids it’s a great way to show that. These kids love spending time here. It’s just something that they look forward to every summer,” said lifeguard Nick Virden.
The next cookout is scheduled for July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hartke Pool.
