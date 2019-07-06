Sheriff’s Office: 4 people taken to hospital after Hwy-57 wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office says four people have been taken to the hospital after a two vehicle wreck near the airport.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the entrance to the Evansville Regional Airport on Hwy-57. Evansville Central Dispatch said the northbound lanes of the road were shutdown while responders were on scene of the wreck.
One of those taken to the hospital was a child, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Our crew on scene is told all four people involved in the wreck have non-life threatening injuries.
