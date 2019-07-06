Crews begin setup for World Cup Final viewing party

Preparations for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team viewing party has begun at Town Hall. (Source: Facebook: Historic Newburgh, Inc. (HNI))
By Jared Goffinet | July 6, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:19 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparations for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team viewing party have started at Town Hall.

Crews were out early Saturday setting up screens, sounds and lights for the World Cup final.

The game starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and you can watch the entire game at Newburgh’s Town Hall on State Street.

The American Outlaws will be at Doc’s Sports Bar in Evansville throwing a viewing party for Sunday’s big game as well.

Doc’s will open at 9 a.m. Sunday.

