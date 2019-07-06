Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive happening Mon.

“Summer months can be challenging for blood collection, but it can be overcome when generous donors roll up a sleeve,” said Garry Allison, director of donor recruitment, American Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region. “The 14 News Celebrate Freedom blood drive is a great opportunity to team up with community partners like the Rotaract Club of Evansville and Young Leaders United to encourage new, lapsed and regular donors to help boost the blood supply and ensure lifesaving blood does not go missing from hospital shelves.”