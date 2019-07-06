Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive happening Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is partnering together with the American Red Cross, the Rotaract Club of Evansville and the Young Leaders United on July 8 for the Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive.
“Summer months can be challenging for blood collection, but it can be overcome when generous donors roll up a sleeve,” said Garry Allison, director of donor recruitment, American Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region. “The 14 News Celebrate Freedom blood drive is a great opportunity to team up with community partners like the Rotaract Club of Evansville and Young Leaders United to encourage new, lapsed and regular donors to help boost the blood supply and ensure lifesaving blood does not go missing from hospital shelves.”
Stop by the American Red Cross at 29 S. Stockwell Rd., on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. if you would like to be a donor. You can also schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-Red-Cross, or visit the American Red Cross website and enter sponsor code: Freedom.
This news release from the American Red Cross says all donors will receive a Cedar Fair Theme Park ticker and a t-shirt, while supplies last.
