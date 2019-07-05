Fire officials explain creative rescue of boy who fell in pipe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials provided an update on Thursday’s rescue of a 5-year-old boy.
At least nine 911 calls came in after the boy fell.
The boy was rescued after more than an hour. It happened near One Life Church on the Lloyd Expressway.
City water officials say the pipe is to an old well and is on private property. They say the pipe was 16″ around and the boy was 30 feet down.
I was a scary moment not only for the 5-year-old Leo and his family, but the responders who were trying everything they could to get to him.
After several attempts to lower ropes and even firefighters and officers themselves into that pipe, crews grabbed a swing from a nearby park.
They lowered the seat down to Leo and moments later, he came all the way up the 30′ pipe.
A safe and heroic outcome, thanks to first responders who gave it their all.
We did speak with Leo’s mother and she tells us they are still processing everything that happened Thursday. She does want to thank the first responders and the community for helping and making them feel like we were not alone.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.