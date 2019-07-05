Scattered storm chances continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms will continue on and off across the Tri-State through this evening before tapering off overnight. Some of these storms may produce frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, which could cause localized flooding. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain is likely Saturday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the morning, but the best chance for rain is in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies, but it will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
Sunday will be a little drier with a little more sunshine, but there is still a chance of a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s.
Next week looks mainly dry, but there is still a slight chance of a few showers and storms each day. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday but may climb into the low 90s Wednesday, sending our heat index values into the upper 90s.
